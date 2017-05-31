The 3-move core craze will have your abs in a frenzy. This workout will improve core stability and add definition, says Alexia Clark, trainer at Alexia-Clark.com.

The plank with dumbbell push increases the stability requirements of the classic plank. Make sure to keep your core square as you push the dumbbell across, rather than rotating at the spine or hips.

The dumbbell situp is another classic exercise with something extra. Adding the dumbbell increases resistance, while extending it overhead provides additional work to the core and shoulders.

Finally, the medicine ball hold with leg raise will set your entire core on fire as you simultaneously contract your abs while raising your leg on one side. The side holding up the medicine ball will activate your hip flexors and keep your spine from overextending (which is not only risky for your back, but lessens abdominal contraction), while the leg raise adds difficulty. Keeping your torso centered and abs contracted while performing these two opposing movements will smoke your midsection and increase stability.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed:

1a. Plank with dumbbell push, 15-20 reps

1b. Dumbbell situp to press, 15-20 reps

1c. Medicine ball hold with leg raise, 15-20 reps per side

That's one round. Perform 3-5 rounds with minimal rest.

