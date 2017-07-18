Andy Speer, the creator of The Anarchy Abs Workout for Men's Health, knows a little something about how to build a rock-hard midsection. That's why this pushup and row finisher is going to scorch your abs and shoulders.

Each move in this workout is done in the plank position, so your core will have to work overtime to get through this abdominal assault. Incorporating a flow of various upper body moves will work your chest, shoulders, back, and arms.

This finisher ensures you get some focused core stability work, which will improve posture, minimize the risk of back injury, and improve athletic performance.

For more core-crushing workouts like this, check out the The Anarchy Abs Workout.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed back-to-back.

1. Pushup

2. Dumbbell drag, right

3. Dumbbell row, right

4. Pushup

5. Dumbbell drag, left

6. Dumbbell row, left

Perform the sequence for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds. That's 1 round. Do 3 to 6 rounds.

More Men's Health:

-- Zac Efron Reveals How He Got Jacked for 'Baywatch' Scenes

-- 10 Amazing Summer Butt Selfies That Will Make You Want To Hit The Pool

-- 'Hot Sauce Burpee' Feels Just Like It Sounds

-- Lindsey Vonn Shares Ultimate Workout For Chiseled Core