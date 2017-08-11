via Trulia Chris Paul's House
By: ThePostGame Staff
2h

Now that he has been traded from the Clippers to Houston, Chris Paul is looking to sell his home in the Los Angeles area. His five-bedroom mansion in Woodland Hills has hit the market for $2.195, Trulia.com reported.

This is not to be confused with the property that Paul listed last summer. That was an eight-bedroom house with an asking price of $11.495 million.

The Clippers sent Paul, who has one year left on his contract, to the Rockets in June for Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, Kyle Wiltjer and a 2018 first-round draft pick.

Aerial View

via Trulia Chris Paul's House

The 6,143-square-foot home was built in 2014.

Pool

via Trulia Chris Paul's House

Paul bought the property in 2014 for $1.775 million, according to Trulia.com.

Street View

via Trulia Chris Paul's House

The lot measures half of an acre.

Kitchen

via Trulia Chris Paul's House

There is also a grilling station outside.

Bedroom

via Trulia Chris Paul's House

Maybe this was Chris Paul II's room.

Bathroom

via Trulia Chris Paul's House

Separate tub and shower.

Living Room

via Trulia Chris Paul's House

In an interesting twist on the same week that Paul lists his house, good friend LeBron James refers to Los Angeles as home in a tweet.

Closet

via Trulia Chris Paul's House

Paul just helped launch a new line of men's clothing called Five Four.

Fire Pit

via Trulia Chris Paul's House

Speaking of fire, Paul shot .411 on three-pointers last season, the best percentage of his career.

Backyard With Tennis Court

via Trulia Chris Paul's House

Paul played six seasons with the Clippers after six seasons in New Orleans.

Topics:

Basketball, Chris Paul, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, NBA, Real Estate

