Now that he has been traded from the Clippers to Houston, Chris Paul is looking to sell his home in the Los Angeles area. His five-bedroom mansion in Woodland Hills has hit the market for $2.195, Trulia.com reported.

This is not to be confused with the property that Paul listed last summer. That was an eight-bedroom house with an asking price of $11.495 million.

The Clippers sent Paul, who has one year left on his contract, to the Rockets in June for Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, Kyle Wiltjer and a 2018 first-round draft pick.