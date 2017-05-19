The All-NBA teams for this season were announced Thursday, and one of the key storylines featured some fake news.

Perhaps you've seen headlines about Paul George and Gordon Hayward failing to qualify for super-max contracts because they didn't make the first, second or third teams.

All-NBA team snubs could prove costly for Gordon Hayward, Paul George

Pacers' Paul George gets little clarity on future after All-NBA snub

Paul George, Gordon Hayward Miss Out on Super-Max Contracts After All-NBA Snubs

Now it is true that neither George nor Hayward were selected. And that means their teams cannot offer them the Designated Player extension, known as the super-max. The difference between a super-max and other types of contracts is significant -- roughly $70 million in George's case. Clearly this is a major development regarding the free-agent status of two elite players and the increased possibility that they will sign with another team.

But snubs?

This is where it gets fake.

Nobody got snubbed.

To snub is "to rebuff, ignore or spurn disdainfully."

That didn't happen.

The All-NBA teams are determined through votes cast by 100 sportswriters and broadcasters that cover the league on a daily basis. Do you really think there were media members rubbing their hands together gleefully like a movie villain and cackling with evil laughter as they disdainfully spurned George and Hayward from their ballots?

Were they rebuffing or rejecting George and Hayward in an abrupt or ungracious manner? Or did simply more of them agree that forwards such as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green had better seasons? And George and Hayward were not ignored. They were the top two forwards among players also receiving votes.

Most NBA observers had been predicting that George and Hayward would not be selected. As Jody Genessy, who covers the Jazz for the Deseret News, wrote Wednesday: "Even if Hayward doesn't make an All-NBA team -- an honor that seems to be a longshot considering how many good forwards there are and how few spots are available ..."

Right. Longshot. If they weren't expected to get the votes, then how does this become a case that they were treated rudely or disrespectfully?

Now I'm hardly the first word nerd to grumble about the misuse of the word "snub."



I find the word "snub" misused a lot. As if preferring one thing over another is an intentional jab at someone. — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) December 11, 2013

In particular, I remember Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe dedicating one of his Parting Shots on The Sports Reporters to this topic. If I recall correctly, Bob was making a pre-emptive plea in advance of some upcoming event that perennially featured the misuse of snub (NCAA tournament selection, All-Star Game rosters being revealed, etc.). But that must have been 20 years ago, so a little refresher here can't hurt.

I happen to love the word "snub." Just hoping to see it used the right way more often.

Like in "The Shoes" episode of Seinfeld:

KRAMER: Yeah, yeah, so she sees me and she goes, "Oh, hi! Kramer!" You know? Like nothing happened! Like she never went three dates with you and refused to kiss you goodnight.

JERRY: Yeah, I know about the three dates.

KRAMER: You know what I did? I snubbed her.

JERRY: What do you mean, you snubbed her?

KRAMER: I walked right by her - bffffft - never said a word.

JERRY (smiling): Right by her?

KRAMER: Right by her!

JERRY (to George, hugs Kramer happily): What you do say about a guy like this, huh! You are some great friend, I tell ya, snubbed her! Not that I condone it. I've never condoned snubbing in my administration. But your loyalty is beyond question.