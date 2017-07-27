Actor Danny Trejo is famous for his roles in Hollywood hits such as Heat, Con Air and Machete, but he is also known as a Rams superfan and a Los Angeles restaurateur on the rise.

Trejo found a unique way to combine his football and food interests by creating the L.A. Rams donut, which is glazed in the team colors of royal blue and gold.

"Vanilla filling, but I can't tell you what type," Trejo said."If I do, I have to kill you. It's special stuff. This is specially for the Rams."

The donuts will be available at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts on Rams game days.

To unveil the first batch of the donut, Trejo invited Rams guard Rodger Saffold to his shop at 6785 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood for some taste-testing.

"There's not many left so we'll have to make more so people at home can have some," Saffold said.

Saffold also enjoyed the pineapple fritter, which Trejo and pastry chef Dianne Crame developed.

"It blows up in your mouth," Trejo said.

Trejo's coffee and donut shop, which has no seating, launched in May.

His first establishment was Trejo's Tacos, which opened in January 2016. He followed up with two locations of Trejo's Cantina -- Hollywood in October 2016 and Pasadena in June 2017 -- is plan to expand beyond California.

His food truck can be found at Rams home games:

Follow Victor Chi on Twitter @VictorChi. Like Victor Chi on Facebook.