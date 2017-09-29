The protests of NFL players during the national anthem have led to polarizing reactions. Jason Taylor, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, doesn't think we should have any opinions on the subject.

"It's an old story from a year ago," Taylor says. "I hate that it's been brought to light again for whatever reason. There's a lot of things going on in this world. It's an old story. Welcome to the party.

"It's an old story and an old issue that needs to be solved. Let's not focus on the form of process and find a solution for the issue at hand. There's an issue and it's not the protest."

While Colin Kaepernick first kneeled during the 2016 preseason, Week 3 of the 2017 season brought the protests to a new level after President Donald Trump said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired. He's fired.'"

Taylor, who has not played since 2011, talked to ThePostGame at the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis' 32nd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner. Founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti, whose son, Marc, sustained a spinal cord injury during a college football game, the organization is the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Other stars in attendance included David Ortiz, Simone Biles, Jason Taylor, Rick Barry and Alonzo Mourning. Bob Costas served as emcee.

