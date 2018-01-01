Fans upset with Nike's decision to feature Colin Kaepernick in its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign have burned shoes and gear in protest, and called for a boycott of the company.

But before buying products from Nike's main competitors, those wanting to boycott might consider the stars that have partnered with those brands and where they stand on the Kaepernick issue:

Under Armour

On his Instagram account, Tom Brady liked posts by LeBron James, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant that showed Nike's Kaepernick ad.

In addition to supporting the former 49ers QB, Stephen Curry has been clear about his opposition to noted Kaepernick critic Donald Trump whom he once referred to, in so many words, as an ass.

Skiing icon Lindsey Vonn said last year that she would "represent the people of the United States, not the president" at the Olympics. When Vonn received backlash for those comments, she cited athletes whose activism she admired: Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe -- and Kaepernick.

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson told Rolling Stone that if he were an NFL player, he "would either have knelt or raised my fist in solidarity."

Adidas

Aaron Rodgers told ESPN before the 2017 season that Kaepernick "should be on a roster right now. I think because of his protests, he's not." Rodgers also said that racial injustice, one of the issues Kaepernick has cited for his activism, is "a real thing my black teammates have to deal with."

Von Miller said early last season that he is "with Colin Kaepernick, Brandon Marshall, all those guys, 100 percent."

Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams took a knee at a charity performance in Charlottesville a month after a violent rally in the Virginia city by white supremacists.

Puma

Part of Puma's latest strategy to compete against Nike, Under Armour and Adidas was hiring Jay-Z as creative director of its basketball division. Jay-Z called Kaepernick "an iconic figure" during a CNN interview in January.

Reebok

Reebok was best known for having Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson as its stars during their primes. But Adidas has owned Reebok since 2005. Country singer John Rich was perhaps unaware of this when he tweeted, "Hey @Nike I guess you made @Kaepernick7 your new 'face' of the brand because you love the way his socks look with your shoes? @Reebok here we come."

Converse

The brand of Dr. J, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson back in the 80s is now owned by … Nike.