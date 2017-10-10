Eminem supported Colin Kaepernick while dissing Donald Trump in an epic, expletive-laden freestyle that was televised Tuesday night during the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Raising his right hand, Eminem said:

"This is for Colin

Ball up a fist

And keep that s--- balled

Like Donald the bitch"

The award-winning rapper also ripped Trump's stance in the controversy regarding NFL players who are trying to raise awareness of social issues with symbolic gestures during the playing of the national anthem.

"This is his form of distraction

Plus he gets an enormous reaction

When he attacks the NFL,

So we focus on that instead

Of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform in Nevada

Or these horrible tragedies, and he's bored

And would rather cause a Twitter storm

With the Packers."

Here is the full cut from BET:

Eminen closes his commentary by saying:

"We love our military

And we love our country

But we ----- hate Trump!"

Kaepernick acknowledged the shout-out with this tweet: