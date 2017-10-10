Eminem supported Colin Kaepernick while dissing Donald Trump in an epic, expletive-laden freestyle that was televised Tuesday night during the BET Hip Hop Awards.
Raising his right hand, Eminem said:
"This is for Colin
Ball up a fist
And keep that s--- balled
Like Donald the bitch"
The award-winning rapper also ripped Trump's stance in the controversy regarding NFL players who are trying to raise awareness of social issues with symbolic gestures during the playing of the national anthem.
"This is his form of distraction
Plus he gets an enormous reaction
When he attacks the NFL,
So we focus on that instead
Of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform in Nevada
Or these horrible tragedies, and he's bored
And would rather cause a Twitter storm
With the Packers."
Here is the full cut from BET:
Eminen closes his commentary by saying:
"We love our military
And we love our country
But we ----- hate Trump!"
Kaepernick acknowledged the shout-out with this tweet:
I appreciate you @Eminem ✊ pic.twitter.com/nwavBwsOkQ
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 11, 2017
