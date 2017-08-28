Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis gives kudos to Colin Kaepernick for the willingness to sacrifice his football career to make a point.

"He had to know that when he made that stance, he had to realize what he was doing," Davis told ThePostGame. "And that's why I commend him for it because that's a tough thing to do. It's to basically sabotage your NFL career but for the cause that he believes in. I applaud him. For the greater good, yeah."

During his career, which included two Super Bowl titles and a league MVP award, Davis was known for his Mile High Salute after scoring a touchdown as a way of showing appreciation to members of the military. Some have interpreted Kaepernick's decision last season to kneel during the national anthem -- to protest police brutality and advocate for the equal treatment of minorities -- as disrespect for the military.

It has been suggested that Kaepernick would need someone like former Raiders owner Al Davis, who didn't care what the rest of the league thought, to take a chance on him.

"Yeah, you need an owner like that," Terrell Davis said. "In some respects the owner has to care what other people think because you're talking about sponsors, you're talking about fans, you're talking about people who support your team and your brand. So I think owners have to pay attention to it.

"But to a certain point, you've got to say, 'I have to do what's best for my team on the field.' And if you've got an owner who can stand by that, then that would be great. But I understand, man, Kaep put them in a very peculiar situation to where he didn't make it easy for a team to pick him up."

Hall of Famer and pioneering social activist Jim Brown told ThePostGame that he supports Kaepernick's issues but not his method of protest.

"I want to be in his corner, and I do think, 'God bless him,'" Brown said. "But ... "

Brown went on to say, "I'm going to give you the real deal: I'm an American. I don't desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I'm not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem."