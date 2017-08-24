Jim Brown says he can appreciate Colin Kaepernick's desire to fight for a righteous cause, but the Pro Football Hall of Famer and iconic social activist disagrees with his method.

"I want to be in his corner, and I do think, 'God bless him,'" Brown told ThePostGame.

But kneeling for the national anthem the way Kaepernick did last season as 49ers quarterback isn't how Brown would show leadership.

"I'm going to give you the real deal: I'm an American," Brown said. "I don't desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I'm not gonna do anything against the flag and national anthem. I'm going to work within those situations. But this is my country, and I'll work out the problems, but I'll do it in an intelligent manner."

It's one thing to take a stance against police brutality and for the equal treatment of minorities as Kaepernick has. But it's another to do it in a way that mobilizes others to rally behind you.

"If you have a cause, I think you should organize it, present it in a manner where it's not only you standing or sitting on one knee, but a lot of people that is gonna get behind each other and do something about it," Brown said. "If I ask you one question: Who is Colin calling on to follow what he's talking about?"

Brown also made the point that it is tough to balance activism while playing pro sports.

"Colin has to make up his mind whether he's truly an activist or he's a football player," Brown said. "Football is commercial. You have owners. You have fans. And you want to honor that if you're making that kind of money. ...

"You have to understand there's intelligence that's involved, OK? I can't be two things at once that contradict each other. If I sign for money, then the people I sign with, they have rules and regulations."