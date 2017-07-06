David Ortiz has a lot more free time in retirement. That means he can watch a lot more TV. And that means he's watching a lot more of Alex Rodriguez broadcasting baseball as a studio analyst and a color commentator for Fox Sports.

Ortiz is impressed by his friend and former on-field rival's poise on air.

"He's awesome," Ortiz says. "He's good. I thought about it since the first time I saw him. He looks like he's been doing it for years.

"I think he goes straight to the point. He knows what he's talking about. He's talking baseball. He sounds very clean."

Ortiz, like Rodriguez, played his final season in 2016. Does Ortiz see himself going down a broadcast route, as well?

"Probably, probably."

Ortiz and Rodriguez were known to be close in the 2000s, despite the Red Sox and Yankees being bitter rivals. Both spent the early 1990s in the Mariners' farm system. Although, Ortiz and Rodriguez's relationship strained toward the end of their career, especially after Rodriguez's lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, made a statement suggesting Ortiz had gotten away with PED use. In March 2016, the two claimed to have buried the hatchet after speaking for the first time in two years.

Rodriguez worked as an analyst for Fox during both the 2015 and 2016 MLB Postseasons, sitting on desk alongside Pete Rose, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. A-Rod has taken on a more regular role with the network in 2017. He will also host an upcoming CNBC show about cash-strapped athletes, and he has joined ABC's Shark Tank as a guest judge.

Ortiz spoke to ThePostGame in early June at the All Stars of New York Charity Bowling Tournament presented by CC and Amber Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation and the Major League Baseball Players Association. Ortiz served as the event's special guest.

