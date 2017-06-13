Aaron Judge is a good baseball player. Like, a really good baseball player. Like, he's on a better home run pace in 2017 than Babe Ruth was in 1927 or Roger Maris was in 1961.

Like, he's even making David Ortiz turn on Yankee games.

Ortiz was in New York City last Monday for CC Sabathia's charity bowling event, and ThePostGame asked the Red Sox legend about the Yankees' rookie phenom. Ortiz started gushing.

"God bless him, man," Ortiz says. "He is special. It's just fun to watch. When I see this young, talented kid like that do so well, especially at that level. I mean, hitting in the big leagues right now is not easy though. The pitching, I think, is the best I've ever seen, so watching him this year, come up, he got a few holes. And now, you look at him, all of a sudden, that means his learning process has been ridiculous fast. Some people take longer to get there. He got it from one year to another. He got a really good idea about the strike zone. That tall and having that good vision, it's unbelievable."

So does Judge actually make Ortiz want to watch the New York Yankees' baseball club?

"Oh yeah, definitely. I've been watching though. I've been watching him a lot. It's fun to watch, man."

In Ortiz's most powerful season, 2006, he cranked 54 home runs. He jacked at least 30 home runs ten times in his career. Judge had 22 home runs through June 12. No other MLB player has hit more than 18. Judge also leads the American League in batting average (.347) and is second in RBI (49). Almost halfway through the season, he is probably the front-runner for AL MVP.

Ortiz spoke to ThePostGame at the All Stars of New York Charity Bowling Tournament presented by CC and Amber Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The event took place at Times Square's Bowlmor Lanes, and Ortiz served as the night's special guest. With the Red Sox coming to town for a three-game series that started the following day, the evening included multiple Red Sox and Yankees stars such as Ortiz, Judge, Sabathia, David Price, Mookie Betts, Matt Holliday, Dellin Betances, Brett Gardner and Starlin Castro.

Ortiz was pumped to meet the legend.

#AllRise.

