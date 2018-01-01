Aaron Judge is arguably the face of New York sports right now. So it is hard for Yankees fans to accept this photo exists:

Aaron Judge is a Red Sox fan bwahaaa #loveit pic.twitter.com/bq4WyiXKvR — shortiestack (@StackYah) July 17, 2017

At ThePostGame, we felt like we had to get to the bottom of this. On Friday morning, Judge unveiled his new signature sunglasses with Oakley, and at the event, we asked him about that photo.

"That was in college, the summer before I got a chance to go play in the Cape Cod League," Judge, who played for the Brewster Whitecaps, says. "My host family were big Red Sox fans and got me some Red Sox gear. I get asked about it all the time, like, 'How could you be wearing that shirt?' It was six years ago, guys."

Where is it now?

"I got no idea. Might be back at home."

Well, now we know.

Judge also spoke about his injured wrist, saying he is "right on track" and hopes to start swinging a bat in the next couple days. Judge has already missed roughly two weeks and the injury had at least three-week timetable.

Friday morning, @TheJudge44 told reporters he is "right on track" recovering from his wrist injury and he looks forward to getting his crack at the @RedSox when they come to @yankeestadium in mid-September. ‍⚖️⚾️ @Yankees #AllRise pic.twitter.com/vZSSCBZV0l — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) August 10, 2018

Judge's Oakley sunglasses have a No. 99 on them. Each attendee at the unveiling was given a pair in the Radar EV Pitch model.

Who wore them better, Aaron Judge or me? This morning, at the @oakley flagship store in NYC, @TheJudge44 introduced his new signature sunglasses, which feature a No. 99 in the bottom corner of the lens. This is the Radar EV Pitch model. ️⚾️ #Yankees pic.twitter.com/VjicGoCY3G — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 10, 2018

