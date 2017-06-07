Aaron Judge is a busy man. He is mashing baseballs like no rookie in the league. His 18 home runs lead all of MLB and his 41 RBI are fourth-most in the American League. At 25, the 6-7, 282-pound right fielder from NorCal is the toast of New York.

He even got his own section at Yankee Stadium named after him. The team has built the "Judge's Chambers" in right field, where select fans can cheer on their young hero with his new catchphrase: "All Rise."

So where did "All Rise" come from. Judge has been living with his last name since he was a child. Was it his idea?

"It just showed up one day," Judge says. "I had no part of that. I got a job to do on the field, so I think the behind-the-scenes people took care of that one.

"The fans like it. It kind of fits, so I just kind of rolled with it."

No further questions, Your Honor.



The Judge's Chambers Aaron Judge. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/wu7XwkRIWp — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 28, 2017



During Judge's first at-bat of every home game, Yankee Stadium puts "All Rise" up on the videoboard. When Judge has a big hit, #AllRise starts trending on social media in New York.

Judge and his gigantic profile, physically and figuratively, are impossible to hide nowadays. But when he got called up last season, that was not the case. Judge was a major prospect, but he was behind such fellow call-ups as Gary Sanchez. However, Judge can give a shoutout to one player who recognized him last season.

"I think the first person was when I first got called up in 2016, I was on third base, we were playing the Rays, it was probably my third game in the big leagues, and Evan Longoria walks up and says, 'Hey, Aaron, great to meet you man, you're a fun player. Just keep doing your thing, you're gonna be here for a while.' Hearing that from someone like him, it's incredible."

Judge says he and Longoria have exchanged words this year on the bases, but the vibe is different. Judge is no longer the cute rookie with big eyes. He's an MVP candidate.

Judge spoke to ThePostGame at the All Stars of New York Charity Bowling Tournament presented by CC and Amber Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The event took place Monday at Times Square's Bowlmor Lanes, and David Ortiz served as the night's premier special guest. With the Red Sox coming to town for a three-game series that started Tuesday, the evening included multiple Red Sox and Yankees stars including Judge, Sabathia, Ortiz, David Price, Mookie Betts, Matt Holliday, Dellin Betances, Brett Gardner and Starlin Castro.

Judge said it was one of his first charity events. Considering the buzz he brings, he should expect a few more invites here and there.

