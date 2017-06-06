When David Price was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in 1985, the Nashville metropolitan area had zero pro sports teams. By age 13, Price saw two teams settle in Nashville: The Titans and the Predators.

Music City is still in search of its first championship, but the Predators are pretty darn close right now to hoisting the Stanley Cup. The 2-2 series shifts back to Pittsburgh for Game 5 Thursday.

Price is too busy pitching for the Red Sox to be in Smashville or Pittsburgh, but his eye is on the Cup.

"We protect our home ice really well and so has Pittsburgh so far, so I'm rooting for them," Price says. "I wish I was there."

Price did not go to many games during his teenage and college years, but as an adult, he's taken more of an interest in activities at Bridgestone Arena.

"The past couple off-seasons, I've taken my family to a couple games and taken my wife and just my friends and I like to go quite a bit," Price says.

He approves of Predators fans throwing catfish onto the ice, but he does not know where the tradition comes from.

"I don't mind it," he says. "I don't know the significance of it. I mean, I know people throw octopus and hats, so I don't know."

Don't worry, David. We have the whole history lesson on the Predators and catfish right here.

For what it's worth, Price also says his parents ate a lot of catfish when he was a kid.

Price spoke to ThePostGame at the All Stars of New York Charity Bowling Tournament presented by CC and Amber Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The event took place at Times Square's Bowlmor Lanes, and David Ortiz served as the night's premier special guest. With the Red Sox coming to New York for a three-game series starting Tuesday, the evening included appearances from multiple Red Sox and Yankees stars including Price, Sabathia, Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Matt Holliday, Dellin Betances, Brett Gardner and Starlin Castro.

