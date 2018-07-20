Keith Hernandez delivered some of the most important hits and sitcom lines in the past century. Now, he's bringing some unintentional comedy to Twitter. Before a recent Thuzio event -- which featured Hernandez with Tiki Barber -- the Cardinals and Mets legend sat down with ThePostGame to discuss Twitter, Seinfeld and his cat, Hadji. Hernandez recently came out with a memoir titled, "I'm Keith Hernandez."

ThePostGame: Keith, one question I have always wanted to ask you is about when you made the transition from the Cardinals to the Mets. You played more years with the Cardinals, won an MVP with the Cardinals and won a World Series with the Cardinals. Do you feel like your Cardinals career gets overshadowed by your Mets career?

KEITH HERNANDEZ: It doesn't in St. Louis, obviously. It's a huge baseball town there. So, I don't feel like it's overshadowed. People know I played there. I was a World Series champ. I think just here in New York, winning a World Series here, Mets fans remember. There's only two, '69 and '86. They remember.

TPG: Moving to New York, having a celebrity status, when did you feel you fit in here, not just in Mets culture, but in New York culture?

HERNANDEZ: When I got to Spring Training in '84, I had separated from my first wife for good. So, when I told Rusty Staub I was going to be alone, he told me I had to live in the city. When I moved to the city, Mets players had to be on the East Side, so we didn't get caught up in traffic going to ballpark. With the help of Rusty and the friends that he had, it took me around six weeks to say, "This is really something." New York was a town ... when I first came up with St. Louis at 20, they almost went bankrupt. There was a lot of street dealers and crime. As I mention in my book, we were staying at the Sheraton on around 56th and 6th. And one of my coaches pointed to the Upper West Side, with nothing going on then, and said, "Don't go there." Then, he pointed down south to Times Square, and said, "Don't go there." Then, he pointed over at Hell's Kitchen and said, "Don't go there either." Finally, he points over to the East Side and says, "If you want to go anywhere, go there. But take a cab if you do." In my eight and a half years with St. Louis, I went out in Manhattan maybe twice. But the hotel bar was great. Soon, I would later find out, I wound up living there.

TPG: The name of your book is "I'm Keith Hernandez." Do you get tired of the Seinfeld references?

HERNANDEZ: The book needed to be named that to gather some attention. But it is two-fold. This book is about my formidable years and it ends in April of 1980, after my MVP and batting title year. And that was the first great April I had. Going into this season, I had had a good year, a bad year, a good year and a great year in 1979. Writers in St. Louis were asking, "Which is the real Keith Hernandez?" So, I went into the season worrying about April, wanting to put in good back-to-back seasons. And on May 1, I was hitting around .340. I knew I was a big-league player. I knew I belonged on the field with Pete Rose, Willie Stargell, Tom Seaver, Steve Garvey. I was as good of a player as them. So that's where I knew, "I am Keith Hernandez. I have arrived."

TPG: So did you write in the line, "I'm Keith Hernandez?"

HERNANDEZ: No, that was all Jerry [Seinfeld]. That was their concept. We were on the set, ready to do the scene in the car and they put a microphone boom over my head. So, Larry [David] says, "Let’s just do the 'I'm Keith Hernandez' line while you have the mic over your head." And I never acted before, so I asked Larry how to say it and I said it right after. So I did it. It took one take and we were done.

TPG: Did you write in any of those lines?

HERNANDEZ: No, I had never acted before, so I was just observing and trying to get through the week.

TPG: When the episode is on, and you're switching through channels, do you watch it?

HERNANDEZ: I do not watch it. I haven't seen it in years. Everyone will come up to me a tell me they saw my episode last night. I'm like, "Good, then I'll get a check."

TPG: You made a Twitter this year. Why did you decide it was time to get on Twitter?

HERNANDEZ: I had tried before, and I didn't like it. I am not of today's generation. I'm an old-school guy. But my kids were always on it and when they went from Facebook to Twitter, I made my first account. Two of my daughters are completely off of social media, so it's funny that I am still on it. But the reason I went back to Twitter was to write something nice about Rusty, who had passed away in March. When I wrote that, I got a lot of responses. So, then the idea to promote the book and my apparel line using Twitter came up. In four days, I had 25,000 followers. And I like to write, so it translated to typing. I always got good grades in creative writing as a kid, so I am enjoying it, especially with Mets fan. Then I took Hadji for that walk for the paper, so now I am well over 70,000 followers.

Dinner at The Crows Nest in Montauk on Wednesday with Ronnie Darling. And lunch today at The Boathouse at Central Park. Both restaurants are a must. Outstanding food, ambience and service. pic.twitter.com/Ah555YjA3T — keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) July 20, 2018

TPG: And Mets fans can be ... just a little bit vocal. So when you post things on Twitter about the Mets, how do they respond?

HERNANDEZ: When things go bad, they are ready to jump off a bridge. I try to walk them down. I do it in the morning and just give them a little bit of my opinion. They are very much interested, so if I find something interesting, I'll just pass it along. It could be an article or even anything. For example, I was listening to music one night and I tweeted about Garland Jeffreys. And Garland private-tweeted me saying, "Gosh, you made my day." Since then, we've been connecting. But, it's just the little things. People are interested in things you do. I don't think people realize that I have to go put the garbage out, go to the dry cleaners, etc. So giving the public information about me, it's been fun.

