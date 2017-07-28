As the Kyrie Irving trade rumors saga continues, ESPN's Pablo Torre reported Thursday that the Cavaliers star wants to play for the Knicks. On the surface, this looks odd. Irving would be leaving a three-time reigning Eastern Conference champion to play for an unstable franchise that has missed the postseason for four straight years.

But here's the case for Irving's desire to play in New York, and it is how the off-the-court features matter just as much as the on-the-court components. Aaron Judge, Odell Beckham Jr. and Carmelo Anthony are examples of why this is attractive to Irving and how he would benefit.

