A year ago, Pro Football Hall of Famer and iconic social activist Jim Brown said he supported Colin Kaepernick's fight for justice but disagreed with the method.

"I don't desecrate my flag and my national anthem," Brown told ThePostGame.

Brown continues to believe that athletes can be effective activists if they organize as a group rather than taking a lone-wolf approach.

"The country is really in a bad way right now," Brown told ThePostGame recently at the annual Pump Foundation gala. "The media is dominating in this. They're getting great news. But you don't know the good guys from the bad guys. But fortunately because of sports, we have come together to represent poor people and disenfranchised people. And for the first time, I think you'll see a movement of athletes and entertainers that's never happened in the history of this country.

"The youngsters need to study history and try to emulate what has gone down in the 60s, when Kareem and Bill Russell and Muhammad Ali, when they were all working together and trying to do the right thing. The athletes of today really need to come together and understand that they're very powerful. All of them are millionaires. They can get a tremendous fund. Economics is so important. So it's just a matter of these youngsters understanding that together they're very powerful. As single individuals, they're much weaker."

Asked if any athlete is doing activism the right way, Brown said, "Absolutely. LeBron James is a very powerful leader. He's generous in his charity work."

