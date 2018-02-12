In recent years shoe companies have strategically pegged new releases around NBA All-Star Weekend, and that's the case again in 2018. Consider the latest in the lines of signature shoes for three of the biggest stars representing the three biggest brands.

Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook (Nike's Jordan Brand) has a model that serves an ode to All-Star Weekend being held in his hometown of Los Angeles this year. The Why Not Zer0.1 City of Flight shoe includes a map of the city while one tongue is monogrammed in honor of Los Angeles and the other for Westbrook.

Curry (Under Armour) was the league's MVP in the previous two seasons before Westbrook. His Curry 4 has been available for more than a month now, but a version with a red and black color scheme was just released.

Harden (Adidas) was second to Westbrook in the MVP voting last year and is considered the frontrunner this season. His Harden Vol. 2 California Dreamin' shoe projects a beachy vibe with its pastels.

Check out the video above for a look at all three models from various angles.