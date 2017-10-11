Giving childbirth usually requires at least a year off from the WTA Tour -- in a good year. Of course, Serena Williams, who gave birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., in September, is now on the back end of her pregnancy leave. This week, the Australian Open implied Williams will be in the field in January to defend the title she won last year in her in most recent event.

Kim Clijsters has been there. The former world No. 1 retired in 2007 and had her first child in February 2008. She returned to tennis in 2009 and in her first Grand Slam, that year's U.S. Open, Clijsters won as a wild card (beating Williams in the semifinals). She ultimately won three of her four Grand Slams after coming back from giving birth. Clijsters retired for good in 2012.

So what advice does Clijsters have for Williams?

"That's a question that's been asked of me a lot, lately," Clijsters says. "The thing about Serena is that she has won 23 Grand Slams before she had her baby. I only had one. So she has that under control, she knows what to do. When you have a baby, if you're famous or even if you're not, a lot of people want to give you advice. I think you just have to find out what works for you and see what type of routine really fits your lifestyle and what kind of mother you are going to be. At the end of the day, you just have to listen to what you feel right with. That's the only advice I can give: follow your heart."

Clijsters talked to ThePostGame at the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis' 32nd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner. Founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti, whose son, Marc, sustained a spinal cord injury during a college football game, the organization is the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Other stars included David Ortiz, Simone Biles, Rick Barry and Alonzo Mourning. Bob Costas served as emcee.

