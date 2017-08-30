After her first-round U.S. Open upset of Simona Halep on Monday night, Maria Sharapova broke down with emotion at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sharapova, a wild card, is playing in her first Grand Slam since the 2016 Australian Open. The five-time Grand Slam champion was suspended for 15 months for a positive test for meldonium, and after coming back in April, she did not receive invites to Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

But Sharapova is at the U.S. Open, and despite her ranking of No. 147 in the world, she has the potential to win the whole tournament. The U.S. Open crowd embraced Sharapova on Monday, but should they feed into what seems like it may be a plea for sympathy?

