Tom Brady is back from Asia where he threw a football on the Great Wall of China and tried to do some sumo wrestling, but he's still doing cool stuff.

Like golfing with Stephen Curry.

Brady posted an Instagram photo of the two from the golf course, and he gives Curry an interesting nickname in the caption: Young Jedi.



Perhaps Brady happened to catch this photo from the San Jose Mercury News on Star Wars Day (May 4):

Brady grew up in the Bay Area and is a big Warriors fan. During the 2016 NBA Finals when many fans were mocking the Curry Two Low for being "dad shoes," Brady supported Steph with this Facebook shot: