Tom Brady is on a tour of China and Japan with Under Armour in an attempt to expand the brand's presence in Asia.
The five-time Super Bowl champion has made stops in Shanghai, Beijing and most recently Tokyo, exploring the culture and hot spots around some of China's and Japan's biggest cities with his son.
Jun 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT
On his latest stop in Tokyo, Brady tried his hand at one of Japan's oldest sports, sumo wrestling. He first watched two professionals in a demonstration before going at it himself.
Even his son got in on the action.
Based on the two-time NFL MVP's performance in sumo wrestling, it's safe to say that he should stick to football.
