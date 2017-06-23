Tom Brady is on a tour of China and Japan with Under Armour in an attempt to expand the brand's presence in Asia.



The five-time Super Bowl champion has made stops in Shanghai, Beijing and most recently Tokyo, exploring the culture and hot spots around some of China's and Japan's biggest cities with his son.

Wǒ ài zhōngguó A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Jun 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

On his latest stop in Tokyo, Brady tried his hand at one of Japan's oldest sports, sumo wrestling. He first watched two professionals in a demonstration before going at it himself.



@tombrady always fighting for that extra yard. #TBAsiaTour #IWILL A post shared by Under Armour (@underarmour) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

Even his son got in on the action.

Brady vs Brady #therecanonlybeone A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Based on the two-time NFL MVP's performance in sumo wrestling, it's safe to say that he should stick to football.

