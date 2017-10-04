Joy Taylor has become a media star as the host of Fox Sports 1's Undisupted. She has made such a name for herself independently that sports fans might not even realize she has a famous brother: Jason Taylor.

The recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee is both proud of and relieved by his sister's success.

"It costs me a lot less money," he cracks. "She's off scholarship now.

"She schools me on everything media, social media, anything off the grass."

Taylor, who has not played since 2011, talked to ThePostGame at the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis' 32nd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner. Founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti, whose son, Marc, sustained a spinal cord injury during a college football game, the organization is the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. Other stars in attendance included David Ortiz, Simone Biles, Jason Taylor, Rick Barry and Alonzo Mourning. Bob Costas served as emcee.

