Manute Bol, who passed away in 2010, would have turned 55 Monday. Bol was the father of 10 children, and one of them -- Bol Bol -- is a top basketball recruit in the class of 2018 out of Mater Dei.

Dikembe Mutombo, who played in the NBA at the same time as Manute and bonded over their African roots, advises Bol Bol to remember where he came from: Washington D.C. Manute had two stints with the Bullets and was active in politics in Washington during and after his NBA career. Mutombo's alma mater, Georgetown, happens to be in Washington.

Bol Bol is listed at 7-2. His dad was 7-7.

