By: Jonah Sharf
Victor Oladipo likely regrets letting participants at his basketball camp in Indianapolis record his one-on-one matchups. Footage of the Thunder shooting guard getting roasted by a 12-year-old went viral on Instagram last week.


 

when NBA player @vicoladipo challenges @kj_windham10 to a game of one on one barbecue chicken ‍♂️.

Oladipo didn't see the flashy nutmeg coming and looked more like another 12-year-old defending K.J. Windham than a star NBA player.

It's safe to say most NBA players should probably avoid being videotaped during these types of matchups. Two years ago, DeMarcus Cousins got burned by a similar between-the-legs move at his camp.

 

 

Despite being made a fool out of on one play, Oladipo got his revenge, throwing down a couple dunks before it was all over.

