Sugar Ray Leonard knows what he wants to happen when Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight Saturday night in Las Vegas.

"First round: They both go at each other -- boom, boom, boom -- knockdown, drag-out, what you have," Leonard said. "That would be perfect. But it's not going to happen. That's not Mayweather's style."

Leonard also said that if Mayweather catches McGregor with a lead right and see that he can dominate, the fight will have the student-professor dynamic that others are predicting as well. Check out the video above for more of Leonard's thoughts on Mayweather-McGregor and the future of boxing.