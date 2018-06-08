They Fight, the latest documentary in the Fox Sports Films' Magnify series, focuses on three young boxers in Washington. Like many films of this genre, it depicts the cycle of poverty, violence and crime that can dominate in urban neighborhoods. But one refreshing aspect of this one is the way the youngsters retain a spirit of optimism despite challenging circumstances.

The other theme to emerge is that in addition to the importance of young black men getting guidance from father figures, those mentors need the support of the community.

"So many people across our country experience the struggle," Common says. "And we all relate to the struggle, but we also relate to the progress that has happened, and we see in these young men's lives, everybody needs a mentor."

Directed by Andrew Renzi, the film debuts Sunday afternoon on Fox, either before or after an NFL telecast, depending on where you live:

-- If your market has an NFL game on Fox at 1 p.m. ET, then They Fight airs at 4:30 p.m. ET.

-- If your NFL game on Fox starts at 4:05 p.m. ET, catch it at 3 p.m. ET.

Check out the video above for more from Common and the one below to see the official trailer.

