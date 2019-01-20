Muhammad Ali's accomplishments as an athlete, activist and humanitarian are celebrated in a single interactive exhibit at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles through January 20, 2019.

"Muhammad Ali: Greatest of All Time" includes a mix of photos, videos, artifacts and memorabilia. Even big-time Ali fans may find a surprise with some of the rare footage on display.

Fans confident in their footwork can try replicating the Ali Shuffle in one of the participatory segments. Tickets are $12. Check out the video above for a sneak peek.

