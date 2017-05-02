More than 30 years after "Rocky" hit the big screen, the man who inspired the movie gets his own moment in the Hollywood sun. "Chuck" is the story of Chuck Wepner, the New Jersey heavyweight whose courageous performance against Muhammad Ali provided the basis for Rocky Balboa.
Liev Schreiber portrays Wepner in the film, which opens in theaters Friday. Schreiber is easily identifiable as star of Showtime's "Ray Donovan" or as Boston Globe editor Marty Baron in the Oscar-winning picture "Spotlight," but fans may also recognize his voice as narrator of various HBO Sports documentaries including the "24/7" and "Hard Knocks" series.
Here are eight notable facts about Chuck Wepner, along with scenes from the movie, directed by Philippe Falardeau:
Fighting The Best
Photo by Sarah Shatz - Courtesy of IFC Films
Defining Moment
IFC Films
Going National
Photo by Sarah Shatz - Courtesy of IFC Films
Legal Settlement
Photo by Sarah Shatz - Courtesy of IFC Films
Before Everyone Called It MMA
Photo by Sarah Shatz - Courtesy of IFC Films
Sequel But No Cameo
Photo by Sarah Shatz - Courtesy of IFC Films
WWE Celebrity Guest
Photo by Sarah Shatz - Courtesy of IFC Films
Behind The Scenes
Photo by Sarah Shatz - Courtesy of IFC Films