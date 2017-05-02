More than 30 years after "Rocky" hit the big screen, the man who inspired the movie gets his own moment in the Hollywood sun. "Chuck" is the story of Chuck Wepner, the New Jersey heavyweight whose courageous performance against Muhammad Ali provided the basis for Rocky Balboa.

Liev Schreiber portrays Wepner in the film, which opens in theaters Friday. Schreiber is easily identifiable as star of Showtime's "Ray Donovan" or as Boston Globe editor Marty Baron in the Oscar-winning picture "Spotlight," but fans may also recognize his voice as narrator of various HBO Sports documentaries including the "24/7" and "Hard Knocks" series.

Here are eight notable facts about Chuck Wepner, along with scenes from the movie, directed by Philippe Falardeau: