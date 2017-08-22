Floyd Mayweather is a heavy favorite for his bout Saturday against UFC star Conor McGregor -- and for good reason. Mayweather is 49-0, and he has been the most dominant boxer of his era. McGregor, despite his smashing success in UFC, will be making his boxing debut when the two tangle in Las Vegas.

That's why Mayweather has more at stake.

"I truly believe I'm taking the bigger risk," Mayweather said on a conference call. "But it's a big reward for both. But I'm taking the bigger risk. I have the 49-0 record. When a fighter has lost before, if he loses again, they say, 'Oh, oh, it's nothing. He's lost before.' But when a fighter has been dominating for 20-some years -- never lost -- everything is on the line. My legacy. My boxing record. Everything is on the line.



"I just try and really focus on just being positive. I just worry about going out there and doing what I do best. I try not to think about losing or taking an L. That's not really my focus. Every day I tell myself I'm a winner. I was born to be a winner. At life. Not just in the ring, but I was born to be a winner. So whatever I do, I try to give it 100 percent, and I try to push myself to the limit.

"But like Stephen said, it's all about taking risk. I wouldn't be where I'm at if I didn't take risk. So I don't mind putting the 49 and 0 record on the line. I don't mind putting everything on the line for this fight. I feel like it's worth it."