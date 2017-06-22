As the NBA's last dominant center, Shaquille O'Neal collected four NBA titles in six trips to the Finals. But even before he retired in 2011, the NBA was evolving toward a game predicated on spreading the floor and taking jump shots in bulk. The Warriors have used this style to win two of the past three NBA championships.

But Shaq says his peak Lakers teams -- three straight titles from 2000-2002, notably going 15-1 in the 2001 playoffs -- would beat these Warriors. He has a plan for how to guard Golden State on the perimeter, but the real matchup problem for the Warriors would be inside.

"I would instruct Derek and Kobe, let the guys drive," Shaq says. "And instead of me focusing on scoring in the first quarter, I would focus on touching those guys up, letting 'em know. Then I'd sit out, I'd let Kobe do his thing, then I'd be upset with myself. I'd come in and just try to score 15 quick points to get back on track.

"And then if I get the ball and I turn around and Draymond Green is guarding me, I'm gonna be like clear out. Draymond's guard me, that's barbecue chicken."

Speaking on the American Express "Teamed Up" panel in New York City with Doris Burke and Alonzo Mourning, Shaq acknowledges the current Warriors may be built for years to come. While Mourning uses the word "dynasty," O'Neal holds back. Shaq gives Kevin Durant credit for making the "right choice," but says the Cavs were closer to the Warriors in the 2017 Finals than the average fan may believe.

"Golden State won 73 games and when you add a guy like Kevin Durant, he was averaging 30, but even if he was averaging 20, they were still probably gonna win," O'Neal says. "Series can always go either way. I always say to people, if Kyle Korver would've hit a couple of those shots, the series would've been 2-2 and it proably would've been different.

"Golden State, when you got four guys on the court and they're not really role players, they're stars ... it's the first time in my opinion that a mega-star joined the team that was already super-established. We put a lot of pressure on these kids to win, especially us in the media. We want them to win. He did the right thing, he made the right choice. He went to a team, they embraced him, they made him a leader, he was the Finals MVP and he got it done. The way their team is comprised, they're gonna be around for a while."

Other than a simulated NBA 2K matchup, this is all theoretical. But considering Shaq is in the Hall of Fame and one of the greatest NBA players of all time, Green would be dealing with more than just a size disadvantage.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.