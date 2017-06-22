The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to select point guard Markelle Fultz first overall in the 2017 NBA draft. The 76ers moved into the top spot Monday by sending the third overall pick this year and a first-round pick in either 2018 or 2019 to the Boston Celtics.
It will take several years to truly evaluate the trade, but it does bring up the question: When has a team traded the No. 1 overall pick after the draft order was decided but before the start of the next NBA season? It has happened just four times since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976.
Here is a look at those trades and how they ultimately turned out.
2014: Cavaliers Trade Andrew Wiggins To Minnesota
1993: Magic Trade Chris Webber To Golden State
1986: 76ers Trade Top Pick (Brad Daugherty) To Cleveland
1980: Celtics Trade Top Pick (Joe Barry Carroll) To Golden State
