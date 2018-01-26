Justise Winslow was born in Houston in 1996. That mean he just missed back-to-back Rockets titles. He lived through one final Houston Oilers season. The Astros had still never won a playoff series.

Winslow, now in his third year with the Miami Heat, finally got to experience one of his hometown teams winning a championship this past fall. The Astros lifted the World Series trophy behind the star power of Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel, George Springer and a multitude of other heroes.

Winslow recognizes the win was about more than just baseball to the city.

"I know a couple of the guys, Carlos, I've gone out to a lunch with him a couple of times," Winslow says. "I got a lot of crap for it in Miami. But we beat some pretty good teams. We beat Boston, we beat the Yankees, beat the Dodgers, so, those are some of the top three historic baseball organizations. I'm just happy for the city. We went through a lot, with the hurricanes this year. So the Rockets are doing well, the Texans had a lot of injuries, but for the Astros to do what they did, it meant a lot for the city."

In September, Winslow hosted an event at Duke, his alma mater, to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Just last month, he donated two cars to two Houston families in need.

Winslow spoke to ThePostGame -- wearing an Astros hat -- at the NBA Store in New York City on behalf of Fanatics while the Heat were in town to take on the Nets. Winslow then hosted an autograph signing at the store.

