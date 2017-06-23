The Hyperdunk is perhaps Nike's most-recognizable basketball sneaker not affiliated with a player by name, but its latest model has already become synonymous with Draymond Green.

Green debuted the Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit during the NBA Finals. Nike React is a new cushion from the brand, being released this summer, which the company describes as "lightweight, responsive and durable." The technology will be used in the Hyperdunk as well as the Jordan Super.Fly 2017.

"Draymond is an anomaly of a player, so we want to make sure an athlete that goes as much offensively is an athlete that goes as much defensively," says Ross Klein, Nike Basketball Senior Innovation Designer. "Knowing that Draymond kind of goes 100 percent on both ends really pushes us to sort of unlock new insights and really gain on the shoe and sort of put different things on the shoe that really allows us to amplify the Hyperdunk series."

Nike says Nike React underwent 2,000 hours of basketball testing and "delivers greater energy return than any other Nike Basketball foam tested."

Green was the public guinea pig.

"Draymond wore it in Game 1, he wore it in Game 2, he won a championship with these shoes," says Klein, who has seen Nike React develop over multiple years. "He's had amazing things to say about the dichotomy. When you talk about stability, you think of weight. But this doesn't add the weight that normal stability has. We're sort of defining some principles and juxtaposing words with an amazing product like Nike React."

Both the Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 and Jordan Super.Fly 2017 will be available globally August 3.

