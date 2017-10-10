Although it may feel like an eternity ago, it was roughly just three decades (OK, so a while) since Georgetown basketball was at its peak. Patrick Ewing helped the program turn a corner, reaching three national championship Games and winning one NCAA title in 1984. His stardom gave way to the next crop of Hoyas talent, which featured Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Allen Iverson.

Ewing has come full circle, as he was hired as Georgetown head coach in April. Ewing, who retired from the NBA in 2002, was an assistant coach with four NBA franchises, but this will be his first head coaching job.

Mourning, who began his Georgetown career three years after Ewing, became a close friend of his fellow Hoya, despite the two being at the center of the 1990s Knicks-Heat rivalry. The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year can give some perspective to the Ewing hire.

"He's got more years in basketball than I do," Mourning says. "And I know for a fact that he is well-qualified to be a head coach. Unfortunately, he didn't get a gig in the NBA, so it's time to show the world that he can be a coach at the collegiate level, and if he wants to transition back, he can. I think it's fitting that he is back at Georgetown. I hope he can bring that mystique back. Now, it's just a matter of bringing the right talent there and bringing that 'Hoya Paranoia' back."

Ewing replaces John Thompson III, the son of John Thompson Jr., who coached Ewing and Mourning at Georgetown. The two Thompsons combined to coach at least part of 40 of the past 45 Hoyas seasons.

Ewing finds himself in a predicament of being hired to provide a fresh start, while also being close with the Thompson Family. Mourning believes Ewing can find a balance.

"He's going to use what he knows," Mourning says. "He's very well-educated. He's a Hall of Famer. He understands what it takes to win. When you have all of that and won, understanding that he came from the culture of Georgetown when we were dominating college basketball. The only way to get back there is to use that same blueprint and formula. Playing from endline to endline, speeding the game up, defense was our mantra, obviously. So, I think bringing that back will help the Hoyas slowly get back to where they need to be."

Alonzo is not the only Mourning affected by Georgetown's coaching change. His son, Trey, is a senior on Ewing's squad. There was speculation Trey would transfer from Georgetown, but now -- perhaps due to the coaching change -- he is staying for one more year.

"He will play for him," Mourning says of Trey. "Unfortunately, he had surgery on his hip, which set him back a bit, but he's looking forward to getting back on the court."

Does Alonzo have any advice on how Ewing should use Trey?

"No, don't have to. Like I said, he's very well-educated as it pertains to basketball. He was an assistant coach in the league for over ten years, so I know that he knows what to do as it pertains the players that he's going to have. So I’m pretty excited about the future of Georgetown."

Mourning spoke to ThePostGame over the summer before speaking on an American Express panel in New York City with Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq and Zo went 1-2 in the 1992 NBA Draft.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.