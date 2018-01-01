Adrian Beltre, who announced his retirement Tuesday after 21 MLB seasons, was the best ever at keeping teammates in line, says AJ Pierzynski.

Pierzynski only played with Beltre for one season, 2013 on the Texas Rangers, but that was all he needed to understand how effectively the Dominican native could communicate in the clubhouse.

"Baseball's gone heavy Latin, which is great because they're great players," Pierzynski said at a Thuzio event. "But sometimes they get kind of out of whack. Adrian Beltre is the best person in history that I've ever seen that could keep Latin guys, white guys, black guys, brown guys, purple guys, yellow guys, green guys in line. He was the best. Everyone respected him, loved him, but he could also come to you and say, 'Hey, that was stupid what you did. Clean it up.' And he could do it in the right way. He's the best I've ever seen."

Check out the video above for more from Pierzynski.

Follow ThePostGame on Twitter @ThePostGame.