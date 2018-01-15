Stefon Diggs' stunning 61-yard touchdown on the last play of the Vikings' 29-24 win against the Saints saved the sports books in Nevada from suffering some huge losses Sunday. But the casinos would have been even happier if Minnesota had decided to kick the extra point (and assuming such an attempt would have been good).

The extra point became a factor in the betting outcome because the point spread actually shifted Sunday. After holding steady for the most of the week with the Vikings favored by 5 points, the line moved to 5.5 on Sunday.

At least those bettors who had the Vikings at -5 were able to get a push after being on the verge of losing when Diggs scored.

But all those who took the Vikings at -5.5 lost when Minnesota opted to kneel on the mandatory point-after attempt.

"We needed that extra point," Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading at William Hill, told USA Today's A.J. Perez. "The Vikings' touchdown did save us when it came to those who bet the Saints on the money line."

ESPN reported that 72 percent of the money line at William Hill, which operates more than 100 books in the state, was on the Saints. A single bettor had put down $150,000 on the Saints at 2-1 odds.

A bettor placed a total of $150,000 in bets at a William Hill sportsbook for the Saints to win straight up. Would have netted $300,000 if New Orleans prevailed. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 15, 2018

According to USA Today Sports, 60 percent of the bets involving the point spread were on the Saints.

"That will go down in the bookmaker hall of fame as one of the biggest swings ever in a game," Frank Kunovic, director of specialty games for Caesars Entertainment, wrote in an email to ESPN's David Purdum. "The only thing better was if they kicked the PAT."

When they kneel for the deciding point lol pic.twitter.com/UXD9sMevmJ — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) January 15, 2018

USA Today reported Westgate Sportsbook went from losing six figures to about three figures on the last play.

Diggs' touchdown also affected the betting on the over/under of roughly 47, depending on the sports book. Those final six points made the point total 53.

