Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin says he has a sure thing now that the U.S. Supreme Court has legalized sports gambling: You can bet that sports commentators like him will be discussing point spreads on broadcasts sooner rather than later.

"Now that this thing is getting legal, the only thing I'm waiting on is when is it going to be OK for us on TV to talk about those lines," Irvin says. "Before, we were not even able to bring it up. ...

"I guarantee you: You give it a year or two, everybody'll be doing it."

The Supreme Court's decision in May overturned the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act that had effectively prohibited states other than Nevada from authorizing sports gambling. Irvin has been an analyst for NFL Network since 2009. Check out his full comments in the video above.