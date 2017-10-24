The Vegas Golden Knights are playing their first season as an NHL expansion team. The Oakland Raiders have agreed to move to Las Vegas once their stadium is built. What does this mean legal sports betting? Some believe it will lead to opportunities beyond Nevada.

"If you want to sit in your ivory tower and pontificate about the integrity of your beloved game, why would you put one of your franchises within walking distance of several sports books?" Brent Musburger says on the latest edition of HBO's Real Sports. "Answer me that question, Mr. Goodell."

After retiring as an ESPN/ABC broadcaster in January, Musburger became one of the top editors at Vegas Stats and Information Network, better known as VSiN, which covers sports gambling on its SiriusXM channel and its own website.

This segment of Real Sports premieres October 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Here's a cut from it: