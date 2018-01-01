Sure, he might be a little biased, but Rams icon Eric Dickerson has a legitimate case for his pick of Todd Gurley as NFL MVP this season.

"I sent him a text that said, 'You're a touchdown machine,'" Dickerson says. "It's all about those touchdowns. And winning. Right now the Rams are 7-0. They haven't been 7-0 since 1985 back when I played on the team."

Approaching the midway point of the season, the Rams are the only undefeated team, and Gurley leads the NFL in rushing with 686 yards. He has 14 touchdowns, and nobody else has cracked double digits yet.

Dickerson says he likes Gurley's durability and toughness, which allows him to play in all situations.

"He can get those short-yardage and goal-line touchdowns," Dickerson says. "Catch the ball out of the backfield. He's a complete player. He really is. The good thing about having a player like Todd Gurley -- you don't have to bring him out of the game. Like, OK, they're putting a guy in for a route they're going to run, or they're putting a guy in for short yardage or goal line. He's in all the time."

Dickerson, who still holds the NFL single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards set in 1984, also cited the effectiveness of the Rams offensive line.

"Without those guys up front, you can't make it happen," he says. "Two years ago, same back, Todd Gurley was struggling. I was arguing with people saying, 'Oh no, Eric, he's not that good.' I said, 'I've been there. If you're not getting the blocks, it's just not going to happen.'

"Last year when he started getting the blocks, had a different offensive coordinator, different head coach, you saw how things worked out for him. And it's even better this year."

If it happens, Gurley would be the first running back to win MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012. Quarterbacks have won the past five: Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan and Tom Brady.

Check out the video above for more from Dickerson, the MVP runnerup to quarterbacks Joe Theismann in 1983 and Dan Marino in 1984, and linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986.