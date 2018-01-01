Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, home of the Rams and the USC Trojans, is putting its own twist on Nashville Hot Chicken with some local flair.

"Coming to a game nowadays isn't just about a hot dog and a beer, even though we sell a lot of hot dogs and beer," executive chef John Brenning says. "We want to give a little higher-end and some different exotic choices."

New for 2018, LA Hot Chicken at the Coliseum has two varieties: Hot and Extra Hot. Among the differences, the Hot does not have Szechuan peppercorns and ghost peppers. The Extra Hot does. Check out the video above for details from Brenning about the trendy chicken concoction and his personal preference.

