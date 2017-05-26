Stephen Amell is the star of the CW show "Arrow" and he proved to be an action hero in real life too Thursday by crushing the course on a celebrity edition of "American Ninja Warrior."

As part of Red Nose Day, a charitable movement that fights child poverty, NBC hosted a telethon that included "ANW," and Amell raised $35,000.

After conquering the six obstacles on the course to reach the $30,000 mark, Amell went for additional $5,000 in a bonus segment on the salmon ladder.

Red Nose Day began in England in 1985. It became an annual event in the United States starting in 2015.

Amell has experience with physical challenges. He participated in a tag-team match with Neville against Stardust and King Barrett at WWE SummerSlam in 2015.

***