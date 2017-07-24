Berk Communications Kevin Durant
By: Jonah Sharf
Kevin Durant and his foundation, the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation (KDCF), opened a newly-renovated basketball court at the Lower East Side Playground in Manhattan Monday. The court was built through KDCF’s program, BUILD IT AND THEY WILL BALL, which provides basketball courts to underserved communities.

The court is operated jointly by NYC Parks and the New York City Department of Education, and it will be used by both Girls Prep as well as the East Side Community School. The venue will be open to the public on weekends and evenings.

The new court includes four new padded basketball hoops, repaired surface, newly painted court lines and a mural overlooking it.

"As BUILD IT AND THEY WILL BALL continues to grow, I'm humbled by the opportunity to provide the next generation of players a place to learn the game that has given me so much,” Durant said at the court's reveal.

BUILD IT AND THEY WILL BALL has gone all over the world, opening courts in Berlin and Guangzhou. The next courtis in New Delhi.

Durant seems to be happy spreading basketball to communities without the resourcess to play the game. There are certainly worse ways to spend an offseason.

