Arizona State will salute Pat Tillman and other U.S. veterans with a special Brotherhood edition of its uniform Nov. 4 against Colorado.

The helmets will feature the names of every Sun Devils player or coach who has served in the U.S. military. It is the latest in a series of Tillman tributes that Adidas has developed.

As a junior in 1996, Tillman helped Arizona State reach the Rose Bowl. As a senior, he was Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year. The Arizona Cardinals drafted him in the seventh round, and he converted from linebacker to safety. After four seasons with the Cardinals, Tillman responded to the 9/11 attacks by joining the army. He was killed in a friendly-fire tragedy in Afghanstan in 2004.