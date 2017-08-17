Picking the most noteworthy offering from Aramark's list of new food concoctions at NFL stadiums is tough. But the Donut Burger at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa might win just because it hits the Homer Simpson parlay: Donuts -- and bacon.

The burger also features a fried egg, but salty-savory mix of bacon and donuts is the real attraction here.

Check out more of Aramark's latest creations, with specific items earmarked for stadiums in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Kansas City, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.