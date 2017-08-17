aramark Donut Burger
By: ThePostGame Staff
7h

Picking the most noteworthy offering from Aramark's list of new food concoctions at NFL stadiums is tough. But the Donut Burger at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa might win just because it hits the Homer Simpson parlay: Donuts -- and bacon.

The burger also features a fried egg, but salty-savory mix of bacon and donuts is the real attraction here.

Check out more of Aramark's latest creations, with specific items earmarked for stadiums in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Kansas City, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Arrowhead Biscuit, Arrowhead Stadium

aramark Arrowhead Biscuit

Biscuit sandwich with hash brown patty, Canadian bacon, fried egg, bacon jam and cheese, topped with mini pancakes and bacon.

Donut Burger, Raymond James Stadium

aramark Donut Burger

Fresh burger topped with a fried egg and crispy bacon, on a glazed donut.

Porkopolis Waffle, Paul Brown Stadium

aramark Porkopolis Waffle

Crispy pork tenderloin with smoky bacon, maple and yogurt sauce and baby kale, on a Belgium waffle.

Pittsburgh Cheesesteak Burger, Heinz Field

aramark Pittsburgh Cheesesteak Burger

Two beef patties with shaved sirloin steak, cheese and vinegar peppers.

Loaded Potato Skin Burger, Arrowhead Stadium

aramark Loaded Potato Skin Burger

Fried potato skins covered with cheese, bacon bits and sour cream and topped with burger, lettuce and tomato slice.

Purple Grip, U.S. Bank Stadium

aramark Purple Grip

Ube Buttermilk Pancake, breakfast sausage link, bacon cream gravy, crispy tater tots and minced chives.

French Toast & Sausage Sandwich: Soldier Field

aramark French Toast & Sausage Sandwich

New England roll French toast with Big Fork maple bacon sausage, spiced apple compote, toasted pecans, sharp cheddar cheese and caramel-maple syrup.

Shake Shack, M&T Bank Stadium

aramark Shake Shack

The critically acclaimed modern day "roadside" burger stand will make its NFL debut at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium and will feature an assortment of Shake Shack classics, including the ShackBurger, 'Shroom Burger and Shack Stack, among others.

Steak-N-Eggs, Heinz Field

aramark Steak-N-Eggs

Cheesesteak with sharp provolone, arugula, fried egg and roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted bagel.

Sonoran Foot Long Hot Dog, Paul Brown Stadium

aramark Sonoran Foot Long Hot Dog

Eisenberg all beef foot long hot dog topped with pinto beans, bacon crumbles, diced onion, diced tomato, diced jalapeno, mustard, mayo, salsa verde and ques fresco

Slim Chicken, Lincoln Financial Field

aramark Slim Chicken

Frosted Flakes crusted chicken breast topped with Cooper Sharp cheddar cheese and ghost chili honey glazed bacon, on a sliced apple fritter.

Taco Tots, Paul Brown Stadium

aramark Taco Tots

Tater tots loaded with queso blanco, chorizo crumbles, pico de gallo and jalapenos.

Bloomfield Pierogi, Heinz Field

aramark Bloomfield Pierogi

Topped with vodka sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella and parmesan.

Breakfast Brat, FirstEnergy Stadium

aramark Breakfast Brat

Grilled bratwurst with sausage gravy, maple hot sauce, bacon crumbles and whipped butter, on a Belgian waffle.

Burger Benedict, M&T Bank Stadium

aramark Burger Benedict

Ground bacon burger topped with a fried egg, ham, tomato, Monterey jack cheese and hollandaise spread, on a toasted English muffin.

Chicken Biscuit: NRG Stadium

aramark Chicken Biscuit

Hand-battered, corn flakes crusted chicken breast topped with a creamy, white gravy, served open faced, on a homemade jalapeno, chive and cheddar cheese infused buttermilk biscuit.

Cola Braised Short Rib Mac and Cheese, Arrowhead Stadium

aramark Cola Braised Short Rib Mac and Cheese

Creamy three cheese Mac and Cheese topped with cola braised short rib and chives.

Jane Dough, FirstEnergy Stadium

aramark Jane Dough

Gourmet edible, small batch cookie dough.

Zoom Food, Arrowhead Stadium

aramark Zoom Food

The next step in the evolution of stadium food and beverage service, featuring customer-facing, self-ordering kiosks – improving guest experience and speed of transaction time.

Topics:

Aramark, Brunch, Football, NFL, Stadium Food

