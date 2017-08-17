Picking the most noteworthy offering from Aramark's list of new food concoctions at NFL stadiums is tough. But the Donut Burger at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa might win just because it hits the Homer Simpson parlay: Donuts -- and bacon.
The burger also features a fried egg, but salty-savory mix of bacon and donuts is the real attraction here.
Check out more of Aramark's latest creations, with specific items earmarked for stadiums in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Kansas City, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
Arrowhead Biscuit, Arrowhead Stadium
aramark
Donut Burger, Raymond James Stadium
aramark
Porkopolis Waffle, Paul Brown Stadium
aramark
Pittsburgh Cheesesteak Burger, Heinz Field
aramark
Loaded Potato Skin Burger, Arrowhead Stadium
aramark
Purple Grip, U.S. Bank Stadium
aramark
French Toast & Sausage Sandwich: Soldier Field
aramark
Shake Shack, M&T Bank Stadium
aramark
Steak-N-Eggs, Heinz Field
aramark
Sonoran Foot Long Hot Dog, Paul Brown Stadium
aramark
Slim Chicken, Lincoln Financial Field
aramark
Taco Tots, Paul Brown Stadium
aramark
Bloomfield Pierogi, Heinz Field
aramark
Breakfast Brat, FirstEnergy Stadium
aramark
Burger Benedict, M&T Bank Stadium
aramark
Chicken Biscuit: NRG Stadium
aramark
Cola Braised Short Rib Mac and Cheese, Arrowhead Stadium
aramark
Jane Dough, FirstEnergy Stadium
aramark
Zoom Food, Arrowhead Stadium
aramark
