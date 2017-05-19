Fresno Grizzlies Chickle
By: ThePostGame Staff
4h

Behold the Chickle.

It's spicy Nashville-style chicken stuffed inside a pickle. 

(If there was ever a question of when a pickle could function as a bun, this is the answer.)

The Fresno Grizzlies served the Chickle for two nights only this week during games against the Nashville Sounds.





CBS 47 reporter Julia Lopez tasted the Chickle. Advance to the 14-minute mark in the video below for her reaction:


***

Topics:

Ballpark Food, Baseball, Chicken, Chickle, Fresno Grizzlies, Minor League Baseball, Pickles