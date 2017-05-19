Behold the Chickle.
It's spicy Nashville-style chicken stuffed inside a pickle.
(If there was ever a question of when a pickle could function as a bun, this is the answer.)
The Fresno Grizzlies served the Chickle for two nights only this week during games against the Nashville Sounds.
@FresnoGrizzlies released the "Chickle" aka a chicken stuffed pickle....would you smash? || @hammernewrock #theclubhousemag pic.twitter.com/RsxAF3AD9t
— The Clubhouse Mag (@clubhouse_mag) May 19, 2017
Guys we're 1-0 when we sell The Chickle. #WalkOffSauce pic.twitter.com/UnSsdiwjwh
— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 17, 2017
CBS 47 reporter Julia Lopez tasted the Chickle. Advance to the 14-minute mark in the video below for her reaction:
***