Mookie Betts is straight fire with his footwear. The Red Sox All-Star outfielder signed with Jordan Brand before the 2016 season and has worn a variety of Air Jordan IV and Air Jordan XII cleats on the field since then.

Patriot 12s "This is OUR City" *Papi's voice* Boston support all season! @Jumpman23 has more on the way pic.twitter.com/h76LJ1idEX — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) April 3, 2017

But Betts' favorite model, the Air Jordan I (Michael's first signature shoe), hasn't been produced as a cleat yet.

"I wanted to wear them this year," Betts says. "I'm hoping to wear them at some point."

Hey, that sounds like a Jordan I baseball cleat could be in the works with one of the brand's most influential stars pushing for it.

The Jordan Brand has also started creating spiked shoes for football and golf.

Betts spoke to ThePostGame at the All Stars of New York Charity Bowling Tournament presented by CC and Amber Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation and the Major League Baseball Players Association on June 5. The event took place at Times Square's Bowlmor Lanes, and David Ortiz served as the night's special guest. With the Red Sox coming to town for a three-game series that started the following day, the evening included multiple Red Sox and Yankees stars such as Betts, Ortiz, Sabathia, Aaron Judge, David Price, Matt Holliday, Dellin Betances, Brett Gardner and Starlin Castro.

