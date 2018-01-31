Responding to years of consumer demand, Jordan Brand has released its first collection of sneakers specifically designed for women.

With an extensive lineup of different cuts and colorways, these Air Jordan shoes are intended to be a hit on the basketball court -- and off it.

Designer Aleali May says she imagines that many women share her style sensibility in that "they want to wear their Jordans, and they want to wear their Chanel bags."

Check out the video above for more from May (and Spike Lee).