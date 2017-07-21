Misty Copeland wears makeup as part of her job as principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre. But as one of the lead athletes in Under Armour's new "Unlike Any" campaign, Copeland says it is unnecessary for the gym because the process of becoming a strong woman "is not always pretty."

Copeland, who signed with Under Armour in 2014, discussed this on a panel in New York City with two-time gold medal-winning sprinter Natasha Hastings, American Ninja Warrior star and stuntwoman Jessie Graff and Harlem Run Crew founder Alison Désir. ESPN host Cari Champion moderated.

"Unlike Any" is a new Under Armour women's collection that "celebrates and honors the unprecedented achievements of female athletes that rise above gender comparisons and stand on their own as marvels of athletic prowess." Copeland, Hastings, Graff, Désir, skier Lindsey Vonn and Chinese taekwondo champion/actress Zoe Zhang are all faces of the campaign.

-- Follow Jeff Eisenband on Twitter @JeffEisenband. Like Jeff Eisenband on Facebook.